LDF has outpaced rivals in LS poll campaign: Jayarajan

March 08, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A crucial meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) here on Friday assessed the ruling alliance’s progress in the Lok Sabha election campaign.

It reportedly sought to zero in on issues that may create a negative mindset among voters, including delay in the distribution of welfare pensions and steps to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and ex gratia payments to victims of such strife.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan claimed the ruling front had outpaced rival fronts on the campaign trail. Its candidates had toured their respective Lok Sabha constituencies at least twice. The LDF was in full sail. Its campaign ran like clockwork. The electorate had embraced LDF candidates.

In contrast, Mr. Jayarajan said the Congress’ campaign was a shambles, riven by infighting and controversy. “The Congress’ candidate selection is in limbo,” he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party was yet to have a discernible impact on voters.

He said the LDF would soon hold election conventions from the ward to the Lok Sabha constituency level. It had formed LDF election committees from the booth-level and upwards.

Mr. Jayarajan said members of the backward classes, minorities, and Dalit communities realised that the LDF was the safest best against the Sangh Parivar’s attempt to relegate them to a subaltern status in the fascist Hindu majoritarian State it envisaged.

The LDF’s unflinching and secular stance on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA), Uniform Civil Code, abrogation of Jammu Kashmir’s special status, and the law criminalising triple Talaq, a fascist negation of Muslim personal law, had convinced marginalised sections of society to rally behind the ruling front’s flag.

Moreover, voters wary of the BJP’s ascendancy had misgivings about voting for the Congress. They suspected elected Congress persons would defect to the BJP at the drop of a hat. Hence, the electorate had staked its welfare, development, and future on the LDF.

Mr. Jayarajan said the Congress governments since 1972 had made the Wildlife Act draconian. The BJP had preserved the Congress’ legislative legacy. The law treated citizens who acted in self-defence against attacking wildlife as criminals. The State had no legislative or jurisdictional say over the Central Act.

Nevertheless, the Congress in Kerala had chosen to eclipse the role of passing the harsh law and blame the State government for failing to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. “Similar conflicts occur more in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but the Congress has not made a whimper of protests in those States. Here they block roads with the bodies of victims of wildlife-human strife,” he said

Mr. Jayarajan also slammed the Centre for not dispensing funds earmarked for wildlife management.

