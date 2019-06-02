LDF has its task cut out to regain lost ground

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), especially the CPI(M), will have to tone up its efforts to regain the captive majority vote base and fortify bastions to stave off the Sangh Parivar’s incursion plans, well ahead of a string of elections due within a year.

Though the CPI(M) and the CPI have drawn up a conclusion that the electoral gains of the United Democratic Front (UDF) are ephemeral, the erosion in its majority vote bank is quite annoying and calls for concerted efforts to retrieve it. More importantly, the LDF will have to combat the Sangh Parivar’s strategy to stymie its electoral prospects by ensuring a polarisation of majority community votes on the premise of faith in the ensuing Assembly by-election and the local body elections in 2020.

The LDF government had been consciously pursuing a progressive agenda it had set in its election manifesto and had initiated a number of moves too. Appointment of members of backward communities as priests in temples and introduction of 10% reservation for economically weaker sections among the forward communities in four Devaswom boards were projected as some of the major moves in this score. The decisions had helped the front garner the support from such sections too.

When the Supreme Court accorded clearance for women of child-bearing age to enter the Sabarimala temple, the government stepped forward to implement it mainly as its constitutional responsibility and also as part of the progressive agenda it had been cautiously attempting to execute all along.

The decision to form a women’s wall in the face of the furore triggered by the verdict was also presented as a natural corollary to its consistent endeavours to ensure gender equality. But once the campaign for the Lok Sabha election gained steam, the front failed in sustaining the momentum of the campaign that it had carefully nurtured over the past three years and it got drowned in the narrative crafted by the Sangh Parivar to appeal to the emotions of the voters in the name of faith.

Even major reforms for reviving the general education sector, declaration of Malayalam as official language from May 1, 2017, timely distribution of welfare pensions to 52 lakh beneficiaries, and improving the quality of public health system were found to be inadequate to guard its preserves.

Sources in the CPI(M) told The Hindu that the three-day leadership conclave had decided to further bolster the organisation to brave a similar campaign by the Parivar and also clear the cloud of confusion whipped up among its traditional voters in a systematic manner by the Parivar organisations.