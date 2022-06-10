LDF hartal in Idukki near total

Protest against SC order on ESZs of protected forests

The dawn-to-dusk hartal announced by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the wake of the Supreme Court order declaring the one-kilometre buffer zone of protected forests as ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) was near total affecting the normal life in the district on Friday. Educational institutions remained closed and buses and taxis kept off roads. However, no untoward incidents were reported.

The tourism towns of Munnar and Kumily wore a deserted look with shops and business establishments remaining closed. Tourists remained mostly indoors, though a few taxis and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses conducted services in Munnar. The high range town of Kattappana was the most affected with buses and taxis staying off roads. Private institutions did not function. The LDF leaders led a march in the town.

The plantation areas in Devikulam and Peerumade taluks functioned, though daily workers who normally arrive by taxis were absent. Attendance in government offices was almost normal. The hartal also affected the low range town of Thodupuzha. Only a few long-distance buses conducted services. Shops and private institutions remained closed in Thodupuzha.