LDF hartal against ESZ verdict total in Kannur

The hartal called by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Aralam-Kottiyoor-Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary Buffer Zone Action Committee in five panchayats in Kannur district in the wake of the Supreme Court order on Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ) was total.

The hartal was observed in Kottiyoor, Kelakam, Kanichar, Ayankunnu and Aralam panchayats. Most shops remained closed. Except for a few KSRTC services in the morning, most private buses stayed off the road. Taxi and autorickshaw services also did not operate.

Government offices too had poor attendance. Educational institutions remained closed.