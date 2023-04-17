LDF govt’s ‘soft’ approach to terrorists activities to blame for train arson: BJP chief

April 17, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST

The BJP State president, K. Surendran, has said the LDF government ‘soft’ approach to terrorist activities led to the train arson incident at Elathur.

The Additional DGP should explain what steps were taken by the police against those who have helped the accused commit the crime, he said.

He alleged that framing charges under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused, just one day before his custody ended, would not fool anyone.

Mr. Surendran demanded that the Home department come out with a clear answer as to who could have helped the accused commit the crime.

He pointed out that there were speculations that the tiffin box recovered from the bag left behind by the accused on the track had contained home-cooked food

Kerala is now suffering the consequences of the State government compromising with radical elements in the State, with an eye on the vote bank . Mr. Surendran demanded that it be enquired whether it was due to any failure on the part of the police that the accused had managed to escape immediately after the incident.

It is very evident that the accused has had help from some sources at Shornur and Kozhikode. He demanded that the case be given to the NIA so that those behind the accused can be identified and similar incidents averted in future.