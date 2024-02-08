LDF govt.’s New Delhi protest a farce, say Congress, BJP

February 08, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s rally in New Delhi against the Centre’s alleged trespasses on fiscal and jurisdictional powers of States as political theatre to paper over the Left Democratic Front (LDF) “corruption, nepotism, prolificacy, reckless borrowing, failed attempts to raise own revenue and slack tax administration”.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the LDF had created a false narrative solely blaming the Centre’s violation of the foundational principles of cooperative federalism to use as a fig leaf to cover the State government’s fundamental failures in public service delivery and fiscal management.

He said the United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition concurred that the Centre systematically strangulated non-BJP-ruled States by withholding their due share of the national revenue. The Congress protested the Centre’s decision to link the devolution of taxes and Central schemes to political loyalty.

Mr. Satheesan said the government had misled the Assembly by stating that the Centre owed Kerala ₹57,800 crore. The Opposition had exposed the inflated claim in the House. The State gave a different figure in its Supreme Court plea to wring Kerala’s due from the Centre. Mr. Vijayan was silent on the two White Papers on Kerala’s financial crisis published by the UDF.

He said Kerala depended on outside Budget borrowings to manage the daily financial necessities of governance. He said Mr. Vijayan glossed over the harsh truth that the government was hard-pressed to pay social welfare pension, leaving 60 lakh needy beneficiaries in the lurch.

Mr. Satheesan said the Centre’s investigations against Mr. Vijayan, his office and his family rendered the New Delhi protest ineffectual and mere tokenism.

The senior Congress leader said Mr. Vijayan’s protest against the Centre was an exercise in farce to hoodwink the public. Central investigations had rendered Mr Vijayan politically vulnerable, and he could not bargain from a point of strength with the BJP-led Union government. Moreover, he accused the LDF of collaborating with the BJP to undermine the Congress’s struggles against the Centre’s wrongdoings.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the LDF had lost grip over the State’s finances. Its reckless borrowing and dipping into the bone-dry treasury to bankroll political programmes had pushed the State to the brink of poverty. Corruption and nepotism ruled the roost. A developmental stasis has gripped the State.

He said Mr. Vijayan sought to transplant the blame for the State government’s self-inflicted woes on the Centre.

