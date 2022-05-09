LDF govt.’s anniversary celebrations to begin today

The district-level celebrations to mark the first anniversary of the second Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will be held from May 10 to 16 on Alappuzha Beach.

The festivities along with 'Ente Keralam' expo will be virtually inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, District Collector Renu Raj said the Rehab Express set up by the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation to provide therapy to differently abled persons would be launched on the occasion.

The expo will feature theme-based stalls by various government departments and agencies, the sale of various products, food courts, and so on.

Various government services will be available at the venue. Seminars will be organised under the aegis of government departments and agencies as part of the event. Cultural programmes will be held on all days from 7 p.m.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will preside. MPs A.M. Ariff, Kodikunnil Suresh, and others will attend the inaugural function.