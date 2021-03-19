LDF govt. trying to intimidate ED: BJP leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 March 2021 18:57 IST

No pact with CPI(M), says Karnataka deputy CM

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala is attempting to intimidate and threaten the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan C.N. has alleged.

Mr. Narayan, who is co-in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s election campaign in Kerala, was reacting to the police case filed against the central agency, at a press conference here on Friday. The State government had compelled the police to file charges merely to defend itself in the gold-smuggling case, he alleged. In doing so, the State government had behaved in an irresponsible manner, and had abused and misused its powers, he said.

On Organiser former editor R. Balashankar’s allegations regarding a tacit deal between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the BJP, Mr. Narayan said such pacts existed only between the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF). The BJP did not have any understanding with the CPI(M), he said. “They are our political opponents. There is no question of any understanding,” he said.

‘Appeasement politics’

Criticising what he termed “appeasement politics” practised by the LDF and the UDF, Mr. Narayan accused the two fronts of encouraging ‘love jihad,’ something which had upset the Christian community also in the State.

Mr. Narayan also accused CPI(M) leaders of coming out with “confusing statements” at various levels with regard to the Sabarimala issue.

The flawed policies of successive LDF and UDF governments in Kerala had stunted development in sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing and services, he alleged. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which looked beyond the divisive and hate politics promoted by the LDF and the UDF, was Kerala’s best bet for development, he said.

The BJP was likely to release its manifesto for the Kerala Assembly polls on March 24, he said.