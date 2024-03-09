ADVERTISEMENT

LDF govt. running false propaganda to cast blame for its failings on Centre: Prakash Javadekar

March 09, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s State election in-charge Prakash Javadekar has accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of running a false propaganda campaign against the Union government over the economic crisis that the State is facing. Speaking to press persons here on Saturday, he said that the Chief Secretary is now claiming that the Union government has rejected Kerala’s request to allow additional borrowing of ₹19,000 crore. However, the State was allowed to borrow ₹28,000 crore in 2022-23, which it borrowed.

Mr. Javadekar said that Kerala was allowed to borrow ₹32,000 crore in 2023-24. But, it was later allowed to borrow ₹48,000 crore, which is 50% more than the original amount. All these decisions are taken by the Finance Commission. However, the LDF government is attempting to deflect the blame for its failings on to the Union government, he said.

He also accused the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the LDF of having an understanding with each other to thwart the BJP. K. Muraleedharan’s candidature in Thrissur, in place of T.N. Prathapan, was part of this, with the UDF expected to help the LDF in Vadakara, in return for supporting it in Thrissur. 

