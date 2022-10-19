LDF govt. plans to build 63 lakh sq. ft. of IT space, 67,000 jobs during its tenure: Chief Minister

Pinarayi inaugurates 25th anniversary celebrations of IBS Software

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is aiming at constructing 63 lakh square foot of IT space and create 67,000 job opportunities during its current tenure, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the 25th anniversary celebrations of IBS Software here on Wednesday, he said that since 2016, Kerala’s total IT space had been expanded by 46.4 lakh square foot, creating 45,896 additional IT jobs.

He said that over the past six years, the number of start-ups in Kerala had risen from a mere 300 to a massive 3,900. This astronomical growth had been achieved by setting up incubators and accelerators, providing grants and seed funding, instituting a corpus fund and so on. The Integrated Startup Complex in Kochi was the largest in the country, he said.

Inclusive nature

"A fact that is quite often overlooked is the inclusive nature of the IT sector in the State. A few years ago, a survey conducted among IT workers in Kerala had pointed to how inclusive it is, as there a high number of employees from rural areas, while those who studied in Malayalam medium schools and came from the households of daily-wage earners are also employed in the sector. Therefore, the development of IT is quite in tune with our government’s philosophy of inclusive growth, which ensures development while upholding social justice," he said.

He said that IBS had done exceptionally well not just as a software company over the past 25 years, but it had also taken its Corporate Social Responsibility activities seriously and left an indelible mark in Kerala’s society, especially with its generous contributions during the floods of 2018. It had established itself as the leading provider of technology solutions to some of the largest airlines, busiest airports, renowned hotel chains, leading cruise lines and top oil and gas companies across the world.

Investment-friendly

"IBS Software is a living and thriving example of how investment-friendly Kerala really is. There is unfounded cynicism that Kerala is unfriendly towards business and investment. The success of IBS in the global arena is a testament to the business-friendly environment prevailing in the State. IBS stands as an inspiration to entrepreneurs who believe in themselves and the vision that they have. Kerala can indeed be the place from where you can spread your wings and realise your dreams," said Mr. Vijayan.