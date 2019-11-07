Kerala

LDF govt must 'undo mistake' of police in charging two students under UAPA, says Prakash Karat

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member, Prakash Karat in conversation with P. Rajeev, at an event in Kochi on Thursday.

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member, Prakash Karat in conversation with P. Rajeev, at an event in Kochi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

more-in

The UAPA is a draconian law, which we have always opposed, says the CPI(M) Polit Bureau member

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat has urged the LDF government to “undo the mistake” of the Kerala police in charging two Kozhikode students under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Mr. Karat said the party was against the use of the Act in the case of the students.

“The UAPA is a draconian law, which we have always opposed. As far as the two students are concerned, the police have wrongly used this act,” Mr. Karat said.

A Kozhikode court earlier rejected the bail plea of the duo. The lawyers of the students may challenge the rejection of the bail plea at the Kerala High Court.

Several CPI(M) leaders, including M. A. Baby, have condemned the slapping of the Act against the two.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kochi Kerala
state politics
Kerala
law enforcement
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 6:35:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ldf-govt-must-undo-mistake-of-police-in-charging-two-students-under-uapa-says-prakash-karat/article29907702.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY