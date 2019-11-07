LDF govt must 'undo mistake' of police in charging two students under UAPA, says Prakash Karat

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat has urged the LDF government to “undo the mistake” of the Kerala police in charging two Kozhikode students under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Mr. Karat said the party was against the use of the Act in the case of the students.

“The UAPA is a draconian law, which we have always opposed. As far as the two students are concerned, the police have wrongly used this act,” Mr. Karat said.

A Kozhikode court earlier rejected the bail plea of the duo. The lawyers of the students may challenge the rejection of the bail plea at the Kerala High Court.

Several CPI(M) leaders, including M. A. Baby, have condemned the slapping of the Act against the two.