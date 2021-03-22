LDF govt. most corrupt in State’s history: BJP MP

Thiruvananthapuram

22 March 2021 01:04 IST

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is the most corrupt government in the history of Kerala, Tejasvi Surya, MP, and president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has said.

He was addressing ‘Youth for new Kerala’, a youth town hall organised by the BJYM here on Sunday evening.

Mr. Surya alleged that every department under the LDF government was associated with a scam. Alluding to the row over Public Service Commission recruitment, he said only the kith and kin of LDF ministers were getting jobs. It was time to put an end to such blatant nepotism, he said.

The MP said the State was predominantly a remittances-based economy. People had to go outside Kerala to get good education and employment. The reason was that successive governments had not created adequate employment opportunities for the educated Malayali youth. Progress was being hindered in the name of communism and socialism.

He alleged that in the name of women empowerment, the LDF government tried to destroy the temple traditions of Sabarimala. However, its commitment to women empowerment was questionable. How many seats had the LDF allotted to women candidates in the Assembly elections or the Congress for that matter, he asked. “I can say that it is the BJP that has given the highest number of tickets to women in Kerala,” he said.

The Congress and the Communists were in competition to prove who would support Islamic radicals more.

The SPDP, PFI, the Welfare Party all were being encouraged by them.

The MP alleged that major Central scheme were not being implemented in the State. Yet the Union government had managed to do quite a bit in areas such as Jan Dhan Yojana, PMAY, Ujjwala scheme, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and so on.