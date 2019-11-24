Kerala

‘LDF govt. has limitations’

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government cannot implement everything that the CPI(M) wants, party Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai has said.

Opening a seminar organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) here on Sunday, he claimed that though the party was opposed to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the LDF government could not shy away from implementing it as the law had been passed by the Parliament.

“There are many limitations posed by the Constitution and the socio-political situations. The government needs to take all these things into account. If there is any action from the government that is against the law of the land, the Centre will intervene. That should not happen,” he said.

