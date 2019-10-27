LDF govt. has deceived employees: Oomen Chandy

Government employees in the State had suffered after the LDF government came to power and it was now creating more problems for them, said Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister and All India Congress Committee leader.

After inaugurating the 45th State conference of Kerala NGO Association here, he said the UDF governed by taking all the employees into confidence. However, the LDF government had adopted the method of harassing the employees by transferring them.

He said the UDF government was compelled to implement contributory pension scheme as the financial crisis faced by the State could not any further support the increasing salary and pension.

However, the scheme was implemented by the State with the assurance that the retirement age would be raised to 60,

Though the LDF had opposed it and assured the people that they would change the system, they were yet to do so, he said.

The LDF government constituted a salary commission to look into the contributory pension scheme, but no action has been taken so far, he said.