LDF Govt. ‘hand-in-glove’ with PFI: Javadekar

The complete lawlessness in Kerala during the sudden hartal announced by Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday is proof that the CPI(M) government in Kerala is “hand-in-glove” with the organisation, former Union Minister and BJP MP, Prakash Javadekar, said here on Saturday.

“It is quite known to everyone that CPI (M) gets political support from PFI during local elections and in return, the former also supports PFI in other causes,” Mr. Javadekar said, while addressing a press conference.

Mr. Javadekar, who is in charge of the party unit in Kerala, said that the LDF Government cannot absolve itself of the responsibility for the violence and lawlessness unleashed during the hartal on Friday and condemned the “total failure” of the Government to protect the common man from the violence.

“The lone CPI(M) MP from Alapuzha, A.M. Ariff has gone on record to say that there is no reason for NIA’s “one-sided action” against PFI. It should be noted that the CPI(M) has not distanced itself from the statement made by Mr. Ariff, which means that the party also subscribes to the same view. NIA’s raids on PFI were an action against terrorism ,” Mr. Javadekar said, while addressing the media.

PFI is the recruiting agency for international terror outfits like the ISIS, Al Quaida and Lashker e-Taiba and because of the PFI-CPI(M) links, the last seven years of the CPI(M) rule in Kerala has also seen a spurt in the export of terrorists. The highest number of terrorist recruits by PFI are from Kerala and the CPI(M) Government has failed to check this, Mr. Javadekar said.

He said that the NIA’s remand note clearly mentions the details of the proof they have amassed against PFI, which prompted their action against the organisation. Large amounts of cash from outside are getting deposited into banks, which are distributed for terror activities. The Enforcement Directorate has also come out with the claim that the PFI had planned to attack Prime Minister Modi at his rally at Patna in July.

PFI is an outfit that originated in Kerala but now they are leading terror activities across India. But the Modi government has been relentlessly fighting terrorism in the country and despite PFI’s efforts to promote terrorism, with “silent and sympathetic support from both the CPI(M) and the Congress”, this is one fight that the Modi Government will continue, Mr. Javadekar said.

He said that even the Congress made a neutral statement against terrorism without naming PFI. Rahul Gandhi should answer, what is the “understanding”, that he is not naming the PFI. He mocked that the Congress has no message for the people and that while Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo yatra, its leaders and other followers are on a “Congress chhodo” yatra

Mr. Javadekar said that Kerala was now in search of new political options because the Congress and the CPI(M) were playing a calculated political game of aligning with each other in other States, while seeming to fight each other in Kerala.

Kerala deserves much better and team BJP will work towards expanding its space and presence in the State to fill that political void, he added.