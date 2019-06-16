‘LDF govt. following Modi’s footsteps’

By controlling the freedom of cultural institutions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social activist Sunny Kapikkad has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a march taken out by the cultural activists in front of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi here on Sunday against Kerala Government’s move to cancel the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi’s award to cartoonist K.K. Subhash.

“We can see the move of Left government as a continuation of Modi’s fascist policies. The State government is surrendering to the pressure of religious forces,”he said. Mr. Kapikkad said it is surprising that writers and cultural activists, who vehemently criticized Modi’s policies , are silent now.

“It was not the cartoonist, but the accused Bishop, who insulted the religious symbols. Those who tried to sabotage the agitation of the nuns for justice have come forward to protect the religious symbols. The government, which surrenders in front of them, is against the freedom of expression. The Lalithakala Akademi should not withdraw the award, “ Mr. Kapikkad said.