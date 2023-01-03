ADVERTISEMENT

LDF govt. failed to protect interests of farming community: Satheesan

January 03, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has criticised the State government’s alleged laxity in dealing with a serious issue like the declaration of Eco Sensitive Zones (ESZ) around protected areas.

Speaking after opening a strike declaration convention of the Congress at Sulthan Bathery on Monday, Mr. Satheesan said the State government failed to act properly when neighbouring States had submitted zero-km ESZ around forests.

The issue would directly affect people in 101 grama panchayats, three municipalities and 20 towns in the State, said Mr. Satheesan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Left Democratic Front government failed to protect the interests of the farming community and the attempts to procure coconut and paddy at minimum support price had been unsuccessful owing to the alleged apathy of the government to the community, he added.

Mr. Satheesan said his party would organise panchayat-level protest meets across the State from January 5 to 15 against the “anti-farmer stance of the government”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US