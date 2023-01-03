LDF govt. failed to protect interests of farming community: Satheesan

January 03, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - KALPETTA

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has criticised the State government’s alleged laxity in dealing with a serious issue like the declaration of Eco Sensitive Zones (ESZ) around protected areas.

Speaking after opening a strike declaration convention of the Congress at Sulthan Bathery on Monday, Mr. Satheesan said the State government failed to act properly when neighbouring States had submitted zero-km ESZ around forests.

The issue would directly affect people in 101 grama panchayats, three municipalities and 20 towns in the State, said Mr. Satheesan.

The Left Democratic Front government failed to protect the interests of the farming community and the attempts to procure coconut and paddy at minimum support price had been unsuccessful owing to the alleged apathy of the government to the community, he added.

Mr. Satheesan said his party would organise panchayat-level protest meets across the State from January 5 to 15 against the “anti-farmer stance of the government”.