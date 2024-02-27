LDF govt. committed to welfare of senior citizens: CM

February 27, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will soon reform the State’s Old Age Policy, 2013, and the Kerala Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Interacting with senior citizens and service pensioners at a ‘face-to-face’ outreach programme here on February 27, Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan added steps have also been initiated to form a Kerala Senior Citizens’ Commission as well as a State Action Plan for the Elderly. Such measures along with the welfare schemes that are already in force, he pointed out, reflect the government’s unstinting commitment towards senior citizens.

In an apparent reference to the ongoing debate surrounding the State’s social security pension obligations, the Chief Minister asserted the government does not consider welfare pensions and service pensions a liability. On the other hand, sections that have always opposed welfare schemes and dubbed these as unproductive endeavours are now attempting to establish themselves as the champions of such programmes, he alleged as he took a swipe at the Opposition.

Mr. Vijayan said the LDF has disbursed nearly ₹57500 crore by way of social welfare pensions during the last seven-and-a-half years, of which over ₹23000 crore was distributed during the tenure of the current dispensation.

As many as 55 lakh beneficiaries currently receive pension under five schemes. Of these, over 47.55 lakh people receive pensions under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme and Indira Gandhi National Disabled Pension Scheme, while only 6.88 lakh receive Central assistance through the National Social Assistance Programme. While an annual allocation of ₹232 crore is required from the Central government, the funds are not being received in time, he claimed.

Besides, while pensioners receive ₹1600 per month, the Central contribution for old age pensions stood at ₹500 and ₹200 for those above and below 80 years respectively. In the case of differently-abled pensions, the Centre provided ₹300 for those aged above 18 years and with 80% disability. The Centre’s share for widow pensions is ₹300 for those aged between 40 and 80 years. The remaining amounts are borne by the State government, Mr. Vijayan pointed out.

Higher Education and Social Justice Minister R. Bindu presided over the programme. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Chief Secretary V. Venu were also among those who were present.