LDF govt. comes under pressure from within ruling front, Opposition to act against Ajith Kumar

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government appears to have come under intense badgering from within the ruling front and the Opposition to take demonstrative action against Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, whose alleged meeting with an apex-level RSS apparatchik has stirred a political storm that seems to have caught the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in its dead centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the statements of Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary D. Raja, Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T.P. Ramakrishnan, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan are anything to go by, the ruling front support for Mr. Ajith Kumar appears to be waning.

Mr. Raja told newspersons in New Delhi that the CPI was deeply concerned about the social and political fallout of the purported meeting and its national implications. “We do not know who authorised the meeting or its purpose. There are too many imponderables to conclude without a detailed investigation,“ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramakrishnan said if the government inquiry concluded that the officer had stepped out of line or contravened LDF policy, the person would face the consequences.

Mr. Govindan noted the State Police Chief headed the inquiry against the ranking officer and denied any conflict of interest in Mr. Ajith Kumar continuing in high office.

LDF Independent legislator P.V. Anvar, who had accused the ADGP of criminality and corruption, appeared to disagree. He said Mr. Ajith Kumar’s continuation in high office imperilled the probe and endangered those who testified against the officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beleaguered ADGP could perhaps wring some solace from Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s statement that the latter saw nothing condemnable in an officer meeting the leadership of an “important” outfit.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded a judicial probe. He alleged the RSS-ADGP parley, allegedly at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s behest, helped the Bharatiya Janata Party bag the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Ajith Kumar has reportedly sought administrative sanction and support to hold those who raised the allegedly muckraking accusations against him legally liable if the government inquiry absolves him of wrongdoing.

The BJP-Yuva Morcha march to the Secretariat demanding Mr. Vijayan’s resignation turned violent, with the police using water cannons to disperse the activists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.