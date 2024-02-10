GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LDF govt. betrayed labour interests: BMS

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh’s 20th State conference inaugurated in Palakkad on Saturday. The conference to conclude on Sunday

February 10, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Elamaram Kareem, MP and Centre of Indian Trade Unions general secretary, and R. Chandrarashekar, Indian National Trade Union Congress State president, at the venue of a Trade Union Conference as part of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh’s 20th State conference at Palakkad on Saturday.

Elamaram Kareem, MP and Centre of Indian Trade Unions general secretary, and R. Chandrarashekar, Indian National Trade Union Congress State president, at the venue of a Trade Union Conference as part of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh’s 20th State conference at Palakkad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Former national president of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) C.K. Saji Narayanan said here on Saturday that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State was betraying the labour interests in its zest to cling on to power.

Inaugurating the 20th BMS State conference here, Mr. Narayanan said that the decadence of the Left had reached its pinnacle. “Deng Xiaoping adopted the market economy in Communist China. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya chose the capital economy in West Bengal in 2007. Then they deprived the farmers from their land using the police for Tata in Singur and Nandigram,” he said.

He accused the State government of denying welfare pension for the people. “There is no pension and salary for the workers in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. Still the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is justifying the government,” he said.

BMS State president C. Unnikrishnan Unnithan presided over the function. Former State presidents K. Ramkumar and M.S. Karunakaran, former State general secretary N.M. Sukumaran, former organising secretary K. Gangadharan were felicitated at the function.

Two books penned by Mr. Unnithan titled India Trade Union Charitram and BMS Nilapadukalum Avasyangalum were released at the function.

Organising committee chairperson T. Indira, BMS national secretaries Ramnath Ganesh and V. Radhakrishnan, and others spoke. General convener C. Balachandran welcomed the gathering. P. Muraleedharan proposed a vote of thanks.

CITU State general secretary Elamaram Kareem, Indian National Trade Union Congress State president R. Chandrasekharan,  All India Trade Union Congress State secretary R. Prasad and Swatantra Thozhilali Union State president M. Rahmatulla addressed a trade union meet that followed.

BMS general secretary G.K. Ajit presented a report. Treasurer C. Balachandran presented a financial report. The conference will conclude on Sunday.

