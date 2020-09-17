LDF government should resign, says Ramesh Chennithala

The Congress leader said that the Opposition will intensify protest against the government.

The Left Democratic Front government (LDF) in Kerala has lost the moral right to continue in power, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

He was speaking to reporters at Haripad on Thursday.

“It is the first time in the history of the State that a minister is being interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It is a disgrace to the entire State. The government should resign and face fresh polls,” Mr. Chennithala said.

The Congress leader said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel fearing that the probe into the gold smuggling case would lead to the CM’s office.

“One after another, the LDF government leaders are being enmeshed in corruption allegations. The Chief Minister is covering up corruption charges and protecting the corrupt. People want to know whether the CM will demand the resignation of Mr. Jaleel,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala said that the Opposition will intensify protest against the government.

Earlier in the day, the NIA began questioning Mr. Jaleel as a part of its investigation into the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case.