LDF government scrambles to mitigate groundswell of resentment against ESZ satellite survey report

December 17, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government scrambled to limit the fallout of the groundswell of resentment against the results of the satellite survey conducted to identify the details of human habitation within the Supreme Court-proposed one-kilometre (aerial distance) encroachment-free buffer zone around 23 protected forests in the State.

Fearful of being dispossessed of their land, thousands of residents, mostly settler farmers, in 115 panchayats abutting forests in the State are on the warpath against the government.

They have alleged that the government-sponsored satellite survey did not reflect the ground reality. It had omitted countless homes and commercial establishments that existed in the intended ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ).

The SC suggested the establishment of a buffer zone to reduce the human impact on protected forests.

However, it accorded States the right to seek relief from the ESZ by quantifying human habitation and development abutting forests.

The States could approach the SC by citing their case for enhancing, reducing or gaining exemption from the buffer zone by submitting their claim to the apex court via the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF).

Subsequently, Kerala tasked the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre to conduct a satellite survey to catalogue the evidence of human habitation in the proposed buffer zone.

Simultaneously, the government constituted an expert committee under the chairmanship of the former Chief Justice of the West Bengal High Court Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, to conduct field studies and record the details of houses, commercial establishments and other structures in the suggested ESZ.

Total exemption

The government hopes to collate both reports to bolster Kerala’s case in the SC for total exemption from the buffer zone.

Nevertheless, the Kerala State Bishops Conference (KCBC) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have found the government’s effort to get ESZ exemption wanting.

KCBC president Cardinal Baselious Cleemis said the expert committee under Mr. Radhakrishnan needed more time to complete its field inspections before December 30, the deadline set by the administration.

He said the committee and other allied departments still needed to hear thousands of affected settler-farmer families.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan echoed a similar sentiment and said the UDF would protest against the government’s “duplicity” that threatened to upend the life of lakhs of people.

Given the politically volatile nature of the situation, Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran extended the expert committee’s deadline indefinitely.

The government also tasked local bodies to set up help desks to aid residents seeking field evaluation to determine whether their lands fell in the zone.