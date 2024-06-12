LDF government moves to reformulate Excise policy in a fraught political climate

On Wednesday, the Left Democratic Government (LDF) took tentative steps to formulate its Excise policy for the current fiscal.

A leaked voice note from a bar owner’s WhatsApp group rendered what should have been a routine procedure politically fraught and socially tumultuous.

The sender urged members to pool money to bribe the government for a “permissive” liquor policy.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition seized the “incriminating demand” that went viral on social and mainstream media to assail the government.

It has launched Statewide protests for an anti-corruption enquiry into the alleged government bid to load the dice in favour of the liquor lobby. The Opposition alleged that corruption, not statecraft or public welfare, guided the LDF’s policymaking.

Talks held

Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh, who held preliminary talks with hospitality stakeholders, appeared constrained to walk a tightrope.

Hospitality industry representatives reportedly told Mr. Rajesh that the “unreasonable restrictions” on bar timings and the “profusion” of dry days had decimated Kerala as a wedding and Meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) tourism destination.

They said Jaipur in Rajasthan, Goa, Thailand, and Sri Lanka had benefitted most from the State’s “restrictive” liquor policy. It also made Kerala an arguably disappointing job destination for “techies” and global investors.

The stakeholders also requested the government to reduce the “steep” annual liquor permit fee.

Officials privy to the meeting said the Minister made no promises.

The Liquor policy has been a political minefield for successive State governments. In 2014, the Oommen Chandy government floundered while formulating one, triggering corruption charges, providing potent political ammunition to the then LDF Opposition and precipitating the resignation of two Ministers.

Kerala has one of the country’s highest per capita liquor consumption rates. It has struggled with the familial, social, and economic fallouts of alcohol abuse for decades.

Church and Muslim social organisations, backed by a section of the Congress leadership, have animatedly towed a puritanical line that batted for reducing alcohol availability to put the State on a path to total prohibition.

Nevertheless, the ruling front and the Opposition seemed acutely mindful that prohibitively restricting the availability of legal liquor for political optics has a proven history of failure.