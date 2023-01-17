LDF government implementing people-friendly alternative policies braving hurdles posed by Centre, says Pinarayi Vijayan

January 17, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that an efficient and corruption-free civil service has a critical role in the implementation of people-friendly alternative policies of the State government. He said more needed to be done towards achieving the objective.

Mr. Vijayan was inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kerala NGO Union here on Tuesday.

He said the State government would not backtrack from implementing alternative policies to bring relief to people even in the face of the Union government’s apathetic attitude to Kerala with utter disregard for financial federal values.

Policies based on globalisation introduced by the Congress and followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have only helped the super-rich and corporates. The country has gone back in the 75 years since Independence. India had further dropped down in hunger and poverty indexes, and industrial production had plummeted, he said.

“The people-friendly alternative policies being implemented by the LDF government assume added significance in this context. However, the Union government seems intent on not allowing their implementation. Even the rightful financial share due to the State is being denied. The State has suffered loss to the tune of ₹24,000 crore during this financial year alone,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Pointing to misinformation campaigns about Kerala’s financial state, the Chief Minister said the State’s position was much better compared to that of the Union government. A section of people in the State were also giving currency to such campaigns, he added.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve launched the diamond jubilee logo and the theme song. Literary critic M.K. Sanoo received the logo.