LDF government has no right to remain in power, says Surendran

BJP Kerala unit president terms unprecedented allegations raised by P.V. Anvar, MLA, against an ADGP and the Chief Minister’s political secretary. He calls for probe by Central agencies into the allegations

Published - September 02, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has claimed that ruling party MLA P.V. Anvar has raised the most serious allegations ever in the State against the Chief Minister’s Office. The Pinarayi Vijayan government should resign as it has no right to remain in power, he told mediapersons here on Monday.

“Law and order in the State has collapsed. Mr. Anvar has alleged that gold smuggling, murder, and drug mafia operations are centred around the Chief Minister’s Office. It is shocking that an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) is leading operations related to gold smuggling and quotation gangs,” he said.

Mr. Surendran described as unprecedented the allegations that the ADGP and the Chief Minister’s political secretary are involved in mafia and anti-national activities. He asked why no action had been taken against Mr. Anvar if the allegations were baseless, and why the police had not summoned him for questioning if he was spreading false allegations.

“By tapping the phone calls of Ministers and political leaders, the ADGP has violated the law of the land. Given the gravity of the allegations, including sedition, the investigation must be handed over to Central agencies,” he said.

