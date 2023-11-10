HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LDF gives political sanction to ‘minimally increase’ price of 13 subsidised commodities retailed through Supplyco outlets

BJP State president K. Surendran terms the move a ‘stab in the dark’ and warns of intense street protests

November 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) State Committee on November 10, 2023 gave political sanction to “minimally increase” the price of 13 essential commodities retailed at subsidised rates through State-funded Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) outlets.

LDF State Convenor E. P. Jayarajan set no deadline for the “price hike” and said the government would work out the modalities.

Food Minister G.R. Anil sought to lessen public worry over the arguably “unpopular decision” that may resonate strongly among ordinary families.

“Supplyco sold rice for ₹25 a kg and red chilly for ₹75 a kg when the market price for the basic provisions hovered at ₹45 and ₹290, respectively. Supplyco does not plan to revert to the market rate. Instead, it might increase the subsidised price by ₹2 or ₹3 a kg,” he said.

Payment backlog

Mr. Anil said the Centre and the State governments owed Supplyco a massive backlog of payments for bankrolling the administration’s market intervention schemes to control seller inflation and mitigate the cost of living crisis. It has kept the prices of subsidised commodities the same since 2016.

He said the government has no deadline for rejigging the price of essential commodities retailed through Supplyco outlets.

The LDF appeared wary that Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would make a political issue out of the Supplyco “price hike” to assail the government. Both parties had accused Supplyco of failing to provide basic provisions at subsidised rates to consumers last Onam by highlighting empty shelves devoid of essentials at the outlets.

BJP State president K. Surendran warned the government that the impending Supplyco “price hike” would trigger intense street protests against the LDF government. He termed the move a stab in the dark.

Mr. Surendran said the government had arm-twisted the public to pick up the tab for the State’s revenue shortfall caused by the flawed tax administration.

The LDF increased water and power tariffs and building taxes, exacerbating the cost of living crisis. It has repeatedly attempted to lay the blame for its maladministration at the Centre’s doorstep. He claimed the Centre had channelled more funds to Kerala than any previous Union Government”.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.