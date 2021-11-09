LDF gives nod for bus charge hike

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has agreed in principle to hike the bus charge.

Transport Minister Antony Raju had tabled the proposal at the LDF leadership conclave here.

The coalition tasked the Minister to do the needful as per the recommendations of the Justice Ramachandran Commission report in the matter.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have the final say in the matter. Mr. Raju was likely to hold discussions with private bus operators and KSRTC officials next week.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran represented the NCP at the meeting. It was unclear whether the controversial sanction accorded to Tamil Nadu to fell 15 trees near the baby dam at Mullaperiyar figured at the meeting.