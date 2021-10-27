LDF getting stronger: Pinarayi

Function held to mark 75th anniversary of Punnapra-Vayalar uprising

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is going from strength to strength, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was virtually addressing the valedictory function of the week-long observance of the 75th anniversary of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan said the previous LDF government had earned the trust of people through good works and transparency. The people had faith in the government, which resulted in the LDF returning to power earlier this year.

“After the election, the LDF is gaining support. More parties and organisations are aligning with the Left front. Among them are top leaders of the Congress party in the State,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to the welfare of the people and development of the State.

“The government has initiated a number of projects in education, health, industry, basic infrastructure among other sectors,” he said.

Anti-people policies

Mr. Vijayan said the Centre was implementing anti-people policies.

“People who took part in the Punnapra- Vayalar uprising laid down their lives for freedom and democratic rights. But the fascist forces are now trying to undermine the rights and values gained through sacrifices,” he said.

The Punnapra- Vayalar revolt led by the undivided CPI is celebrated as a watershed event in the history of the Communist movement in the State.

It is named after two of the places involved.

The communist parties consider the uprising against the Maharaja of erstwhile Travancore and his Devan (prime minister) C.P. Ramaswamy Iyer a part of the freedom struggle.

Brave fight

Labourers armed with arecanut staves and choppers put up a brave fight but the government forces with guns overpowered them and several people lost their lives.