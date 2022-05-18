LDF gets upper hand in local body bypolls

LDF bags 24 seats, UDF 12 and BJP 6

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) gained the upper hand in the bypolls held to 42 local body wards by winning 23 seats against the United Democratic Front's (UDF) 12. An LDF-backed Independent won one seat while six wards went to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

LDF constituents CPI(M) won 16 seats and the CPI seven. For the UDF, the Congress won 11 and the IUML one, the State Election Commission said after the counting of votes on Wednesday.

The bypolls held on Tuesday had reported a turnout of 78.24%.

The LDF wrested six sitting seats of the UDF, and two from the BJP. The Congress grabbed three sitting seats of the LDF, while the BJP snatched two seats from the CPI(M). An LDF-backed Independent won the Eetichuvadu ward in Ranni Angadi grama panchayat, a seat earlier held by the Congress.

The BJP retained the Ernakulam South ward of the Kochi Corporation with Padmaja S. Menon scripting victory by a 75-vote margin. The IUML retained the Kakkad ward in Kannur Corporation with P. Kowlath winning by a margin of 555 votes.

In the seven municipality wards, the BJP wrested the Pishari Kovil and Elamanathope wards in Tripunithura municipality from the CPI(M). The CPI(M) retained Muthiyalam (Payyannur municipality) in Kannur district, Varikkuzhithazham (Koduvally) in Kozhikode district,;Onnamkallu (Wadakkanchery) in Thrissur district; and Kottakunnu (Cherpulassery) in Palakkad district. The BJP retained its hold on Ambalam (Ettumanur).

In the two block panchayat wards which saw bypolls, CPI(M) retained its hold on Anandapuram ward in Irinjalakkuda block panchayat and Manakkad in Bharanikkavu block panchayat.