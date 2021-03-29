LDF fudged voters’ list to win local body polls: Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram

29 March 2021 23:37 IST

‘CPI(M) and BJP have brokered a temporary peace to defeat Cong.’

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that large-scale voter identity fraud had powered the LDF’s “unanticipated” victory in the local body polls.

Left service organisations had manipulated the voter’s list at an unprecedented level to accord the LDF a decisive edge in the polls. They had sabotaged democracy.

In the past, fraudsters had used the electoral identity cards of deceased persons or those not at home for bogus voting. In the local polls, the method of operation had changed.

Those charged with preparing the electoral roll accorded the voter a multiple set of identities with minimal change in name and address to facilitate bogus voting. Electoral fraud had aided the LDF trump the UDF in the LSGI polls.

Detailed investigation

Mr. Chennithala said it took him several months of detailed investigation and analysis to unearth the scale of the fraud.

He said the CPI(M) and the BJP had brokered a temporary peace to try to diminish the Congress in the Assembly polls. The BJP had reined in the Central agencies probing the UAE gold smuggling case.

The Central law enforcement hid their inability to proceed against the LDF leadership with mere posturing in courts by stating they had incriminating evidence.

CPI(M) leaders spoke with different voices on Sabarimala. They were trying to dodge the crucial question of whether the LDF was for or against women of all ages worshipping at the Ayyappa temple.

He alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a track record of corruption.