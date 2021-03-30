LDF following ‘corporate manifesto’: Priyanka

‘LDF government trying to assert a borderline fascist culture in State’

Accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of following a ‘corporate manifesto’ despite swearing allegiance to the communist manifesto, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has said that the State government is trying to assert a borderline fascist culture in Kerala.

“Just like the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the LDF government’s agenda is to sell the assets of Kerala to corporates,” she said while campaigning for the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates at Karunagapally here on Tuesday.

Kerala was witnessing three different types of politics this election. “The first being the politics of the CPI(M) and it's the politics of violence, repression and scams. The politics of BJP that spreads hate and divisiveness is the second. Then there is the politics of the Congress that is building a future vision for Kerala,” she said.

Urging the voters to choose well, Ms. Gandhi said Kerala had seen a politics of fear, fraud and favouritism during the last five years. “The LDF claims it that they are representing a democratic political alternative. If that is the case, then why are they instilling fear in the people of Kerala? Many young Congress workers have been killed and the government has spent money to defend their killers. They have lathicharged members of their own alliance. The greatest gift our Constitution has given is freedom. Any government irrespective of left wing or right wing that tries to suppress the voice of people cannot be called democratic,” she said

Drawing parallels between the stands of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh government in Walayar and Hathras cases, she said the LDF government, which showed a lot of concern about the atrocities against women in other States, stood with the accused in the Walayar case. “If Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister came here for campaigning, he would bring up issues such as love jihad, but now CPM(M)’s own alliance partners are talking in the same language. In the Jhansi incident where the nuns were harassed, Union Home Minister said it was wrong only because it is election time. Rest of the time they fully encourage this behaviour,” Ms Gandhi said.

She alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government were too busy dealing with foreign gold and giving out fishing contracts to multinationals. "Instead of safeguarding the livelihood of fishers, the government sold their interests to the corporates for ₹5,000 crore.”

“You are the most educated State in the country and the whole country looks towards you while you are taking the decision who to elect. It's not just Kerala you decide for, but you set the path for the rest of the country. I want you to show everyone that you will not be fooled by any false promises of a corrupt government so that the State can be put back on the path of development, Ms. Gandhi said.