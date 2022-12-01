LDF flags international plot to undermine Vizhinjam port completion

December 01, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has pointedly flagged an international conspiracy to thwart the Vizhinjam port construction.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan has demanded an inquiry to reveal the plotters “hell-bent on denying Kerala its rightful place on the global trade map” to advantage other foreign entities.

He said the Vizhinjam port, with its abundant natural advantages, would propel Kerala into a period of unprecedented development and commercial import.

In Kozhikode, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary K. Mohanan echoed a similar view. He said the attempts to blockade the project site had the makings of a deep-rooted and multinational plot.

Such investigations that span different States and countries were usually the purview of Central agencies, giving rise to media speculation that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country’s prime anti-terrorist outfit, had evinced interest in the Vizhinjam police station attack by anti-port agitators on Sunday.

An official said an NIA inspector’s visit to Vizhinjam had triggered the media speculation. The government has not registered any case under UAPA concerning the station house attack. Officials also said there was no evidence, so far, of the involvement of any radical Islamist group in Sunday’s violence, as suggested by some sections of the media.

The LDF hardened its stance towards the Latin Catholic Archdiocese-backed Vizhinjam Action Council protestors, even as the Viswa Hindu Parishath took out a march to the project site in support of those lobbying for the speedy completion of the Vizhinjam port. The police had deployed in strength to prevent any untoward incident.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar has deputed Deputy Inspector General of Police R. Nishanthini to coordinate peacekeeping efforts in the communally sensitive locality, about 20 km south of Thiruvananthapuram city.

Mr. Ajith Kumar has also put coastal police stations across the State on alert after a mob agitating against the port vandalised the Vizhinjam police station, injuring 35 law enforcers on Sunday.

They had named several members of the clergy and hundreds of residents, primarily fishers, as accused in the case. The police were yet to make any arrests in connection with the attack.

The police have also booked the Vizhinjam Action Council convener, Fr. Theodosius D’Cruz , on the charge of raising communally provocative and derogatory comments against Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman. Later, the Church apologised for the priest’s remarks and withdrew them.

The Church has cried foul and accused the ruling front of undermining the agitation by promoting fissures between local people and pitting one group against another.

On its part, the government has stepped back from executing mass arrests and incarceration. So far, it has attempted to contain the protests instead of resorting to harsh police action, which could provoke public anger and help rally the opposition against the government. The government and protesters were keenly awaiting the High Court’s decree. The Adani Ports had moved the High Court stating that the State had failed to protect the project site, despite the court’s order.