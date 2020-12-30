LDF firms up power in 10 out of 11 block panchayats

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) came to power in 10 of a total of 11 block panchayats in the district after elections to the posts of president and vice president on Wednesday.

In the Vellanad block panchayat, where the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) had the same number of seats, the UDF came to power through drawing lots.

In the Parassala block panchayat, S.K. Ben Darwin of the CPI(M), who won from the Nediyamkode division, was elected as the president while A. Alvediza of the CPI was elected the vice president. In the Vellanad block panchayat, S. Indulekha of the Congress, who won from the Vellanad division, was elected president, while S.L. Krishnakumari of the CPI(M), who won from the Vithura division, was elected vice president.

In the Pothencode block panchayat, Hariprasad of the CPI(M), who won from the Menamkulam division, was elected president, while Aneeja K.S. of the CPI(M), who won from the Kudavoor division, was elected as the vice president. In the Athiyannur block panchayat, M.V. Manmohan of the CPI(M), who won from the Payattuvila division, was elected president, while B.B. Sunitha Rani of the CPI(M), who won from the Venpakal division, was elected as the vice president.

In the Nemom block panchayat, S.K. Preeja of the CPI(M), who won from the Poonkode division, was elected president, while S. Chandran Nair of LJD, who won from the Malayinkeezh division, was elected as the vice president. In the Perumkadavila block panchayat, G. Lalkrishna of the CPI, who won from the Ottasekharamangalaam division, was elected president while R. Simi of the CPI(M), who won from the Chemboor division, was elected as the vice president.

In the Nedumangad block panchayat, V. Ambili of the CPI(M), who won from the Maruthoor division, was elected president, while Vaisakh P. of the CPI, who won from the Vattappara division, was elected as the vice president. In the Vamanapuram block panchayat, G. Komalam of the CPI(M), who won from the Palode division, was elected president, while S.M. Rasi of the CPI(M), who won from the Kallara division, was elected as the vice president.

In the Kilimanoor block panchayat, B.P. Murali of the CPI(M), who won from the Nagaroor division, was elected president, while Sreeja Unnikrishnan of the CPI(M), who won from the Koduvazhannoor division, was elected as the vice president. In the Chiryanikeezh block panchayat, O.S. Ambika of the CPI(M), who won from the Edakkode division, was elected president, while S. Feroze Lal of the JDS, who won from the Vakkom division, was elected as the vice president.

In the Varkala block panchayat, Smitha Sundaresan of the CPI(M), who won from the Vadasserikkonam division, was elected president, while Lenin Raj of the CPI(M), who won from the Elakamon division, was elected as the vice president.