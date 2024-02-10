LDF finalises seat-sharing, CPI(M) to contest in 15 seats, CPI in 4 and KC(M) in one seat

February 10, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has completed its seat-sharing exercise for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a minor change in the usual template to accommodate the ruling front’s latest ally, the Kerala Congress (M).

The CPI(M), which has routinely contested the polls in 16 seats, has renounced the Kottayam seat to accommodate the KC(M), given the latter’s purported heft in Church and rubber politics-dominated Central Kerala. The KC(M) had walked out of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in 2020 and thrown in its lot with the LDF. The CPI will contest in four seats as usual.

Addressing a press conference after the LDF’s State committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at AKG Centre here on Saturday, LDF convener E.P.Jayarajan said that the ruling alliance would announce its candidates in the 20 parliamentary seats soon. Barring the change in Kottayam, both the CPI(M) and CPI will be contesting in the seats which they had contested in the previous elections, quashing speculations that there will be a reshuffling of seats between the CPI(M) and CPI.

Mr.Jayarajan said that the LDF’s candidates for all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be announced soon.

On February 14, the LDF’s district committees will meet, followed by meetings at the Parliamentary constituency, Assembly constituency, area and booth levels to firm up the front’s campaign plans. Giving more than a hint regarding the LDF’s major campaign planks, Mr Jayarajan said that the current times, when secularism and federal principles are facing serious attacks, call for strengthening of the left.

“The upcoming Parliament election is politically significant since the increase of the Left’s parliamentary influence is necessary to resist the challenges faced by the country at present. One of the major reasons for the dangers that the Indian polity is facing now is the Left’s reduced presence in the Parliament. The Left’s mass support has widened following the successful protest led by the Kerala government in Delhi, which got national attention as well as the support of several other States. The Navakerala Sadas also aided the LDF in this respect,” he said.

He accused the Congress of following a soft Hindutva line by keeping out its United Democratic Front (UDF) ally, the Indian Union Muslim League, from the ongoing state-wide ‘Samaragni’ rally led by Leader of the Opposition V.D.Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committe president K.Sudhakaran. Mr.Jayarajan also saw the presence of UDF MP N.K.Premachandran as one of the eight invitees at a lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament canteen as part of a secret understanding between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the UDF. The Kollam MP is strengthening the hands of the forces which are destroying secularism in the country, he alleged.

