LDF fast disintegrating, says Satheesan

June 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is fast disintegrating even as the State government is grappling with a host of crises, according to Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Mr. Satheesan said the cyber warriors of the CPI(M) were carrying out an online attack on M.V. Sreyamskumar, a leader of one of the constituents of the LDF. A senior functionary of Deshabhimani, the mouthpiece of the CPI(M), and others were at the forefront of the online campaign against Mr. Sreyamskumar by linking him to a fake educational qualification certificate issue, he alleged.

Mr. Sreyamskumar had stated that the police had exerted pressure on a journalist from Mathrubhumi to give statements against a senior State police officer. The government should have booked a case following the revelations of Mr. Sreyamskumar. CPI, one of the LDF partners, too had criticised SFI and the State government over the recent issues, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said the police were forced to arrest K. Vidya, who allegedly forged an experience certificate to get employment as a guest lecturer in a college, following the sharp response of the civil society and agitations led by the Opposition.

The police stood as mute spectators when criminal elements attacked students, teachers, and staffers of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, who came to depose before an inquiry committee. The inaction of the policemen in the face of violence at the university caused shame to the entire police force, he said.

The government was attempting to silence voices of dissent by booking cases against the media and Opposition leaders. At the same time, cyber activists of the CPI(M) were wantonly attacking political leaders and women on social media, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran had defeated attempts to falsely put him in jail. Mr. Sudhakaran would cooperate with the probe in the case booked against him, he said.

