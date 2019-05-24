LDF failed to sense the under-current

The alleged organisational lapse of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in sensing a strong under-current in favour of the United Democratic Front (UDF) has come in for discussions when the CPI and the CPI(M) leadership huddled for reviewing the drubbing it received at the hustings here on Friday.

The front could ill-afford to wrap up the scrutiny by concluding that the setback was the fallout of a major shift in minority votes in favour of the Congress to deter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power at the Centre. Since the LDF and the CPI(M) are considered as the bulwark against the Sangh Parivar, the Left is the natural choice the minorities could rely on in such a situation. The change in their preference calls for a serious review, sources said.

Though the shift could be termed as the combined effect of the fear psychosis that gripped the minority communities and the wave triggered by the candidature of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, the Left would have to find out whether there was a major erosion in their captive vote bank and would have to take corrective measures too.

More concerning is the erosion in the traditional Hindu vote base. Though the LDF and the Left parties do not opt for a post-mortem of community-wise voting, the leadership may take a look at the impact of the Sabarimala issue in its Hindu vote base, sources said.

The post-poll review of the CPI(M) that predicted a comfortable win in its bastions such as Kasaragod, Palakkad, Alathur, Vadakara, Kannur, Attingal and Kollam has proved to be specious.

Unlike the UDF and the National Democratic Alliance, the LDF completed candidate finalisation without any hitch and the cohseive manner in which the campaign was kicked off afforded a clear edge for the front that was sustained till the last lap.

Squads were fanned out with a special focus on meeting voters and the CPI(M) had introduced a mobile app for mopping up the micro-level developments, without leaving anything to chance.

This functioning was expected to garner a clear picture of even the minor developments and shift in trends at the grassroot-level, giving adequate room for creative intervention to address the shortfalls from time to time.

When the LDF focussed on issues such as poverty, agrarian distress, economic crisis and growing unemployment, its rivals appealed to the emotions of the voters and that seems to have succeeded too. The LDF could never emulate the tone and tenor of that campaign, but whether it could effectively contain it may come up for review, sources said.

The CPI leadership has decided to seek constituency-level reports and reports of the district councils. It would be reviewed at the State council meeting to be held in mid-June.