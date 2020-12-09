‘LDF facing poll without worries’

Govt.’s achievements will ensure win for front: Pannyan

CPI National Control Commission chairman Pannyan Raveendran has said that the Left Democratic Front is facing the local body elections without any worries.

Mr. Raveendran said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Nipah virus, and floods, the people of Kerala were enjoying the fruits of development and welfare benefits, and they would support the Left Front.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said both the UDF and the NDA were facing crises. Many of those who were with them had left them.

The LJD and the Kerala Congress (M), which were with the UDF in the last elections, were now part of the LDF. Thousands of people who had come to realise the good deeds of the Left Front would support the LDF.

Farmers’ stir

“In our country, where the slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ was chanted, today we see guns being pointed at the farmers who provide food,” he said. The country was being ruled by hard-hearted rulers, he said.

The BJP was dividing the people in the name of religion and plundering the country. The strongest defence against it was the Left, Mr. Pannyan said.