LDF evasive over Ajith Kumar’s continuation in the top post

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) appeared evasive about whether the government would jettison Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, from the top post after coalition partners, including the CPI, singularly rebuked him for “secretly parleying” with the top RSS leadership at least two times in 2023.

The ruling front’s ambiguity notwithstanding, LDF Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s bombshell accusations against the ranking officer, including alleged criminality, corruption, illegal wiretapping, and clandestine dealings with the Sangh Parivar, reportedly resonated in the LDF meeting.

Rashtriya Janata Dal general secretary Varghese George, who attended the meeting, told reporters that Mr. Ajith Kumar’s controversy was not on the LDF meeting’s agenda.

“LDF partners, including the CPI, asked the government to take a stance. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the accusation was under the ambit of a high-level probe. The LDF has taken Mr. Vijayan for his word,” he added.

Mr. George said the RSS’s ascendancy in Kerala should worry secular forces, particularly the LDF. “One MLA, possibly from the Opposition, voted for the BJP in the Presidential elections. The BJP increased its vote share from 13% to 19% in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Against the ominous political background, Mr. Varghese said the question of whether Mr. Ajith Kumar had contravened LDF policy by parleying in secret with the RSS leadership warranted an answer and action.

Later, addressing a press conference, LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan said: “If found guilty, the officer will face severe consequences. The government could not act on imputations without verifying their veracity. It’s important to know what transpired at the alleged meeting. Just wait. There is no need for apprehension. Give the government time.”

Mr. Ramakrishnan also clarified that Mr. Anvar had not raised any charge in writing against Mr. Vijayan’s political secretary, P. Sasi, despite airing the accusation that the CPI(M) State committee member had betrayed the LDF by giving Mr. Ajith Kumar free rein over the police.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said it was wrong to infer that his predecessor, E.P. Jayarajan, was removed from the post because he had a comparable tete-a-tete with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said Speaker A.N. Shamseer, who held an apolitical and independent constitutional office like the Governor, was entitled to his view that the RSS was an “important organisation” and an officer meeting with its leadership did not warrant a condemnation.

