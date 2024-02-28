ADVERTISEMENT

LDF electioneering begins at Ottappalam

February 28, 2024 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) started electioneering at Ottappalam soon after the announcement of the candidate for the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency by Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M. Govindan on Tuesday afternoon.

Graffiti seeking votes for LDF candidate A. Vijayaraghavan appeared at several places at Varode, near Ottapalam. Several walls at Varode, Veettambara, Panamanna, Athani and Shappupadi were used for graffiti. Banners were also raised at some places for the LDF candidate.

