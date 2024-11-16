LDF does a volte-face, calls Sandeep Varier Kerala’s biggest hatemonger

Dissident BJP State committee member Sandeep Varier’s entry into the Congress on Saturday evoked mixed reactions from different party leaders. When the Congress welcomed him wholeheartedly, the CPI(M) did a volte-face by saying that it could not even think of embracing a man like Mr. Varier. The BJP said it was not bothered by his desertion.

The CPI(M) had earlier described Mr. Varier as a good human being and a man of “crystal clear” character. Its leaders had held talks with him and were hopeful of his arrival to the party.

But Mr. Varier surprised the poll watchers of Palakkad by joining the Congress during a press briefing of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan here on Saturday morning.

“We repeat what CPI(M) leaders like A.K. Balan, M.V. Govindan and M.B. Rajesh said about Sandeep Varier. He is a crystal clear man,” said Mr. Satheesan. “He said bye-bye to the politics of hatred and embraced the politics of love and camaraderie,” Mr. Satheesan added.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that it was great day for the Congress in Kerala. “Sandeep was the face and voice of the BJP for long. He has joined the Congress and will work to strengthen secularism. We have high expectations in him,” he said.

However, Congress leader K. Muraleedharan was not very excited at Mr. Varier’s arrival. “Assembly elections are going to come after some time. He should not go back to the factory of hatred,” Mr. Muraleedharan said cryptically.

Javadekar

BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar said that Mr. Varier was an insignificant leader and his desertion would not make any impact in the BJP. He is going to an insignificant party, Mr. Javadekar added.

BJP State president K. Surendran advised Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Satheesan to hold Mr. Varier’s hand tightly. “Best wishes for Sandeep Varier. Let him have a long life in the Congress,” the BJP leader said sarcastically.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan described Mr. Varier joining the Congress as a shift from one bourgeois party to another. “Good that he left the BJP, but it makes no difference in joining the Congress,” Mr. Govindan said.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that Mr. Varier was one of the biggest hatemongers that Kerala had seen in recent times. How can Congress and Indian Union Muslim League workers work with a man like Mr. Varier, the Minister asked. “Let the Congress shoulder this hatemonger. We cannot even think of accepting a man like him,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Muslim Youth League State secretary P.K. Firos said that Mr. Varier’s arrival would bolster the United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign in Palakkad.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin said that Mr. Varier would not make any impact in his prospects in Palakkad.

