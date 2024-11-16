 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LDF does a volte-face, calls Sandeep Varier Kerala’s biggest hatemonger

CPI(M) had earlier described Varier as a good human being and a man of “crystal clear” character. Its leaders had held talks with him and were hopeful of his arrival to the party

Published - November 16, 2024 07:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Dissident BJP leader Sandeep Varier speaking at press conference in Palakkad after joining the Congress on Saturday.

Dissident BJP leader Sandeep Varier speaking at press conference in Palakkad after joining the Congress on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Dissident BJP State committee member Sandeep Varier’s entry into the Congress on Saturday evoked mixed reactions from different party leaders. When the Congress welcomed him wholeheartedly, the CPI(M) did a volte-face by saying that it could not even think of embracing a man like Mr. Varier. The BJP said it was not bothered by his desertion.

The CPI(M) had earlier described Mr. Varier as a good human being and a man of “crystal clear” character. Its leaders had held talks with him and were hopeful of his arrival to the party.

But Mr. Varier surprised the poll watchers of Palakkad by joining the Congress during a press briefing of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan here on Saturday morning.

“We repeat what CPI(M) leaders like A.K. Balan, M.V. Govindan and M.B. Rajesh said about Sandeep Varier. He is a crystal clear man,” said Mr. Satheesan. “He said bye-bye to the politics of hatred and embraced the politics of love and camaraderie,” Mr. Satheesan added.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that it was great day for the Congress in Kerala. “Sandeep was the face and voice of the BJP for long. He has joined the Congress and will work to strengthen secularism. We have high expectations in him,” he said.

However, Congress leader K. Muraleedharan was not very excited at Mr. Varier’s arrival. “Assembly elections are going to come after some time. He should not go back to the factory of hatred,” Mr. Muraleedharan said cryptically.

Javadekar

BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar said that Mr. Varier was an insignificant leader and his desertion would not make any impact in the BJP. He is going to an insignificant party, Mr. Javadekar added.

BJP State president K. Surendran advised Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Satheesan to hold Mr. Varier’s hand tightly. “Best wishes for Sandeep Varier. Let him have a long life in the Congress,” the BJP leader said sarcastically.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan described Mr. Varier joining the Congress as a shift from one bourgeois party to another. “Good that he left the BJP, but it makes no difference in joining the Congress,” Mr. Govindan said.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that Mr. Varier was one of the biggest hatemongers that Kerala had seen in recent times. How can Congress and Indian Union Muslim League workers work with a man like Mr. Varier, the Minister asked. “Let the Congress shoulder this hatemonger. We cannot even think of accepting a man like him,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Muslim Youth League State secretary P.K. Firos said that Mr. Varier’s arrival would bolster the United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign in Palakkad.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin said that Mr. Varier would not make any impact in his prospects in Palakkad.

Published - November 16, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.