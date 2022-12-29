LDF deceiving farmers on buffer zone issue, says Congress leader V.D. Satheesan

December 29, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday lashed out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for “deceiving” farmers on the buffer zone issue.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Satheesan said all the three maps released by the government were factually inaccurate and failed to record even the exact survey numbers. The government, on its part, had failed to establish help desks in the majority of the areas as promised earlier.

“Despite a Supreme Court order in this regard on June 3, this government had not done anything for seven months. As soon as the Supreme Court verdict had come out, the Opposition demanded the cancellation of a 2019 order by the government on the buffer zone and it came up with a new order with vague terms. It could have completed the field survey in 15 days by roping in the Revenue and Local Self-Governments departments,” said Mr. Satheesan.

To another query, Mr. Satheesan said he completely backed the statement by senior Congress leader A.K. Antony regarding the Hindu community. “The vast majority of Hindus in this country is against communalism and divisive forces,” he said.

As to a statement by Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair on the need to end caste-based reservation, Mr. Satheesan said the community organisation had the full right to state its opinion. “The Congress, however, does not think that the time has come to withdraw reservation. At the same time, the party has also supported the doctrine of economic reservation,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan also expressed surprise over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence on the allegations against LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan.