LDF creating false narrative against Centre, says Surendran

February 06, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOLLAM

An affidavit submitted by the Centre in the Supreme Court proves that there has been no unfair treatment, says Kerala BJP chief

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Padayatra led by Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran being given a reception at Chinnakada in Kollam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C . SURESHKUMAR

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) have created a false narrative to stage their protest against the Union government in New Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meet-the-press, he said the affidavit submitted by the Centre in the Supreme Court proves that there has been no unfair treatment.

“The Chief Minister should have reacted to the affidavit before starting his protest. It establishes corruption and financial mismanagement as the reasons for Kerala’s current crisis. Both fronts are responsible for the condition,” he said.

Borrowing limit

Talking about the government’s major allegation on lowering the State’s borrowing limit, Mr. Surendran pointed out that Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had raised funds at higher interest rates violating guidelines.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has skyrocketed in Kerala and BJP plans to present before the public a report card of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments.

‘On time’

“The Centre hasn’t blocked any project in Kerala or denied us funds. Funds for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) were released on time and there was no discrimination in GST compensation as well,” he said.

Challenging the Left front to explain the Centre’s alleged neglect, he added that BJP is quite confident about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

