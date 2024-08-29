LDF counters Kerala Opposition demand for Mukesh’s resignation by seeking exit of two Congress MLAs facing similar charges

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor E.P. Jayarajan has attempted to turn the tables on the Opposition’s increasingly strident demand for the resignation of actor and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] legislator M. Mukesh by suggesting the resignation of two Congress legislators facing comparable charges.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (August 29, 2024), Mr. Jayarajan said Mr. Mukesh’s continuation in the Kerala Assembly would become untenable if the two accused MLAs on the opposite side of the political aisle set an example by relinquishing their elected positions.

(The State police had earlier arraigned Congress legislators M. Vincent and Eldos Kunnapillil in different sexual exploitation cases.)

Waning support

Mr. Jayarajan’s words also appeared to indicate that the CPI(M) support for Mr. Mukesh was waning. When asked whether the party would ask Mr. Mukesh to resign, Mr. Jayarajan said: “Just wait. Everything will become evident soon”, he said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a key ruling front ally, has also demanded Mr. Mukesh’s exit. CPI national secretariat member and general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, Annie Raja, said Mr. Mukesh’s continuation as a legislator would impede the process of law.

Meanwhile, the CPI’s State executive is convening in the capital. CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam is chairing the emergency meeting convened to discuss the political situation following the damning “me too” revelations in the Malayalam film industry.

Security for Mukesh’s house

The police have stepped up security outside Mr. Mukesh’s house in Thiruvananthapuram. A phalanx of television camera crews and journalists were on the stake-out outside the actor’s house amid speculation that Mr. Mukesh would exit the government panel constituted to formulate a cinema policy for the State.

KPCC office-bearer resigns

The revelations of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry have cost a top Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) official-bearer his position. KPCC legal aid cell chairperson and State president of the Lawyers’ Congress, V.S. Chandrasekharan, stepped down from his post and handed over his resignation letter to party State president K. Sudhakaran.

Last week, a woman actor accused Mr. Chandrasekharan of attempting to traffic her to a film producer for sex. The Kochi City police subsequently registered a case against the High Court lawyer, forcing the KPCC to seek his resignation.

