LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan admits meeting BJP’s Prakash Javadekar 

Jayarajan says he was just partaking in his grandchild’s birthday when Javadekar dropped in. He has dodged discussing politics with the BJP leader

April 26, 2024 08:50 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan (file)

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan (file) | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor E.P. Jayarajan on April 26 told reporters in Kannur that he had briefly met Prakash Javadekar, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kerala in-charge, at his son’s flat in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran had stirred up a storm on April 25, accusing Mr. Jayarajan of secretly plotting to defect to the BJP by opening a secret communication channel with the party’s leadership. 

The LDF found itself in a spot after BJP leader Sobha Surendran and T.G. Nandakumar, a self-styled power broker, endorsed the accusation. 

Mr. Jayarajan said he was partaking in his grandchild’s birthday when Mr. Javadekar and Mr. Nandakumar dropped in without prior intimation. 

He said he dodged discussing politics with the BJP leader and excused himself by stating that he had a meeting to attend. 

Mr. Jayarajan said he did not feel the need to inform the CPI(M) leadership about the interaction. “As LDF convener, people of different political dispositions, including from the Congress, meet me as part of daily work. I have not felt the necessity to keep the party appraised about routine everyday meetings”, he said.

Mr. Jayarajan accused Mr. Sudhakaran of conspiring with Ms. Surendran to create a last-minute election-eve controversy to cover up the former’s dalliance with the BJP leadership. 

He said four mediapersons were part of the plot. Mr. Jayarajan said Mr. Sudhakaran wanted to cloak his “impending defection” to the BJP. He said he would take legal action against the conspirators. 

Earlier, the Congress had accused Mr. Jayarajan’s kin of having a business relationship with the Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s family in an attempt to portray the CPI(M) as BJP’s enablers in Kerala. 

Both Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Chandrasekhar had denied the Congress accusation. 

