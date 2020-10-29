LDF completes seat-sharing in Kannur district panchayat

KANNUR

29 October 2020 00:03 IST

CPI(M) to contest in 15 seats, CPI in three

As part of preparations for the upcoming local body polls, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has completed its seat-sharing process for the Kannur district panchayat.

The decision on seats for each party was taken at the LDF district committee meeting held under the chairmanship of CPI(M) district committee secretary M.V. Jayarajan here on Wednesday.

Of the 24 constituencies, the CPI(M) will contest in 15, while the CPI will contest in three, and rest, including Kerala Congress (M), Loktantrik Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, Indian National League, Janata Dal (S), and Congress (S), will contest in one seat each.

CPI(M) candidates will contest in Karivellur, Thillankeri, Patyam, Panniyannur, Kathirur, Pinarayi, Vengadu, Chembilode, Mayyil, Azhikode, Kalyassery, Cherukunnu, Kunhimangalam, Pariyaram, and Kadannappally, whereas the CPI will contest in Kolayad, Koodali, and Ulikkal. The Kerala Congress (M) will contest from Alakode, Loktantrik Janata Dal from Kolavallur, NCP from Peravoor, INL from Kolachery, Janata Dal (S) from Payyavoor, and the Congress (S) from Naduvil.

Mr. Jayarajan said seat allocation talks in grama-block panchayats, municipalities, and the Kannur Corporation were nearing completion. Meanwhile, election committees will be formed by November 7. Meetings will be held in accordance with the COVID protocol, he added.