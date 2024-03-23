LDF complaints to ECI against Rajeev Chandrasekhar

March 23, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has filed a complaint against Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly misusing his position to solicit votes.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, chairman of LDF’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency election committee M. Vijayakumar accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate of “rampantly” violating the poll code.

In the complaint that has also been submitted to the District Collector, the LDF cited various instances including an interaction Mr. Chandrasekhar had held with the students and staff of LBS Institute of Technology for Women in Poojappura on Friday. On another occasion, the Minister pledged steps to spearhead coastal protection works including the construction of harbour and groynes to address the issue of sea erosion at Pozhiyoor on March 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also alleged that the BJP leader has been collecting petitions from the public and offering assurances on behalf of the Central government.

“While the MCC permits him to solicit votes in his name, he cannot do so by utilising his capacity as a Minister. We demand the intervention of the ECI in preventing the flagrant violation of the law,” Mr. Vijayakumar said, while adding the LDF intended to pursue legal measures to challenge Mr. Chandrasekhar’s nomination.

Rebutting such allegations, BJP district president and convener of NDA’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency committee V.V. Rajesh said such claims were borne out of fear of Mr. Chandrasekhar’s growing acceptance among the electorate.

He added the announcement made by the NDA candidate that he would ensure that all youths in the constituency would be imparted skills within five years has enthused youngsters and their parents. Such promises, along with an intervention to resolve the problems of coastal communities, have perturbed the LDF.

Mr. Rajesh alleged the false propaganda against Mr. Chandrasekhar is part of the LDF’s ploy to influence the minority communities.

The NDA will approach the ECI against a circular allegedly issued by the State government to withdraw cases that were registered in connection with protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.