LDF complains to ECI against V. Muraleedharan over ‘poll code violation’

As per a complaint filed by CPI(M) district secretary C. Jayanbabu, Muraleedharan used the image of an idol of a local Hindu temple in his campaign posters

March 25, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against V. Muraleedharan, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate in the Attingal constituency, accusing him of misusing religious symbols in the election campaign. As per the complaint filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary C. Jayanbabu, Mr. Muraleedharan had used an image of an idol of a local Hindu temple in his campaign posters.

The complaint states that a flex board featuring Mr. Muraleedharan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been erected on the premises of Janardhana Swami Temple at Varkala.

‘Religious symbols’

“The flex board prominently displays images of the deity of the temple, Janardhana along with other divine figures, positioned above the images of the BJP candidate. Moreover, it includes the official election symbol of the BJP and urges voters to support Mr. Muraleedharan. This blatant appeal, utilising religious symbols, is undoubtedly a corrupt practice and a clear violation of electoral norms as defined in Section 123(3) of the Representation of Peoples’ Act,” says the complaint.

When asked about this during a press conference in Attingal on Monday, Mr. Muraleedharan said he was unaware of the complaint.

