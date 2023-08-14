HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LDF comes to power in Changanassery municipality

LDF-backed independent Beena Joby was elected as the new chairperson of the civic body. She defeated Shyni Shaji of the Congress by a margin of five votes.

August 14, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Weeks after pulling down a United Democratic Front (UDF)-led council, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Monday came to power in Changanassery municipality .

In an election held to the municipal council, LDF-backed independent Beena Joby was elected as the new chairperson of the civic body. She defeated Shyni Shaji of the Congress by a margin of five votes.

While Ms. Joby received 19 votes, Ms. Shaji received only 14 votes. The vote cast by the vice-chairman Benny Joseph was declared in valid. All three members of the BJP abstained from the election.

As per an understanding within the LDF, the new chairperson will hold the post for one year and later hand it over to the CPI(M).

Earlier on July 27, the LDF moved a no-confidence motion against chairperson Sandhya Manoj with the support of two Congress councillors—Raju Chacko and Babu Thomas, besides Ms. Joby.

In the 37-member Council, the UDF had enjoyed the support of 18 members including three Independents. Ms. Manoj, also an Independent member, was supposed to hold the post for 20 months till August 28, 2022, before handing it over to Ms. Joby. Ms. Joby, in turn, would have handed over power to Shiny Shaji, a Congress councillor.

Ms. Manoj, however, refused to step down on the expiry of her term, triggering an infighting within the UDF. Cashing in on the situation, the LDF moved the motion and pulled down the UDF from power.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.