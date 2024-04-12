LDF comes down heavily on Tharoor for downplaying Pannian Raveendran’s prospects in Thiruvananthapuram

April 12, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has strongly criticised Shashi Tharoor, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, for stating that his main rival is Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while implying that LDF’s Pannian Raveendran has minimal prospects in the election.

Such comments, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led coalition alleged, are part of a political understanding aimed at providing mileage for the NDA campaign.

Asserting there is no triangular contest in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Tharoor told media persons a few days ago that the constituency is witnessing an electoral battle between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). LDF’s campaign, he added, has not yet made a significant impact, whereas the BJP has put up an “energetic” and “professional” poll campaign.

Addressing a press conference here, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Kazhakuttom MLA Kadakampally Surendran said Mr. Tharoor’s remarks smacked of arrogance. “The electorate in Thiruvananthapuram will answer him for his ridicule for Mr. Raveendran, who has stood by the people here throughout four decades,” they said.

Mr. Anil said “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-minded” Mr. Tharoor had insulted the common populace in the past, citing the Congress leader’s controversial “cattle class” remark when he was Minister of State for External Affairs in 2009.

Accusing Mr. Tharoor of striving to project the BJP as a major force in the electoral arena, Mr. Anil also claimed the UDF candidate had “declared” Narendra Modi as the next Prime Minister in a channel interview.

Calling the Congress leader a “migratory bird” who visited the constituency every five years, Mr. Surendran blamed him for abandoning the constituency at moments of crisis, and also failing to press for its needs at the national level. His recent comments are borne out of fear of an imminent defeat, he said.

The LDF leaders also dismissed claims that Mr. Raveendran’s campaign faced an unenthusiastic response from workers of constituent parties in the coalition.

